McArthur - Bobby "Bob" J. Laferty, 90, of McArthur, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at Edgewood Manor in Wellston. He was born September 26, 1931, in Garrett, Kentucky, son of the late Arthur and Alma Holbrook Lafferty. Bob was married to the late Barbara Ann Thompson Laferty.
He was a retired correctional officer and formerly attended the McArthur Free Will Baptist Church.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Donna (John) Leonard of San Diego, California; granddaughter, Nancy (Ryan) Harris; great grandchildren, Tyler and Gunnar Barnett; brother, Harold Dean (Marcella) Lafferty; sister, Vivian (Bill) Withrow and numerous nieces and nephews.
Donna and John would like to thank all who have helped care for Bob over the last several years, including Stacey Byers, Elizabeth Davitt, Shawn Barber, Dee and Kristi Shannon and his neighbors and friends.
In addition to his parents and wife, Bob was preceded in death by his son, James D. Laferty; brothers, Archie, William "Bill" and Harless Lafferty and a sister, Wanda Lee Sloan.
Funeral services will be held 12 p.m., Friday, August 19, 2022, in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Rev. Jerry Griffith Jr. officiating. Interment will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, one hour prior to the service.
