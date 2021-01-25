AMESVILLE – Bonnie Jean Stright, 88, of Amesville, OH, passed away Jan. 23, 2021 at The Laurels, Athens, OH.
Bonnie was born Jan. 27, 1932 in Greendale, OH.
Surviving are sons, Michael (Rudy) Stright of Hillsboro, Gary (Michelle) Stright of Berwyn, PA; daughters, Becky (John) Singree of Chesterhill, Sheri (Tommy) Harvey of Cape Coral, FL.; 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her father, George Pavlik; mother, Opal Kesterson Arnold; and husband, Roger H. Stright who passed away March 15, 2018.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, OH. Burial will be in Asbury Cemetery, near Nelsonville, OH.
Calling hours will be observed on Wednesday 6-8pm at the funeral home. Masks and Social distancing are required to attend.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.