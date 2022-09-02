Boyd Sinclair Sep 2, 2022 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Shade - Boyd Edward Sinclair 80, of Athens, passed away peacefully August 25, 2022at Kimes Convalescent Center in Athens, Ohio.Boyd was born January 5, 1942, to the late Alba M. and Helen Van Nest Sinclairof Shade, Ohio. He served in the U.S. Army, worked for the Athens Co. Juvenile Court,the Athens Police Dept. and retired from Ohio University.Boyd is survived by his daughters Ashley (John) Carpenter of Athens,Kimberly Sinclair Burke of Kentucky, and son Scott (Jacqueline) Sinclair ofNorth Carolina; grandsons Zachary (Alisha) Sinclair, Jacob (Nicole) Carpenter,Nicolas Sinclair, Mark Sinclair, Jason (Riley) McCollister; great granddaughtersAlexis Sinclair, Michelle Sinclair, Macey Carpenter, Magnolia McCollister andseveral nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers David,Lyle, Paul, and Kenneth Sinclair; his sisters Loretta Douglas and Vicki Buck.Per Boyd's request, there will be no services held.Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.you may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Boyd Sinclair To plant a tree in memory of Boyd Sinclair as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Boyd Edward Sinclair Commerce Ashley Helen Van Nest Sinclair Athens David Magnolia Mccollister Macey Carpenter Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Trimble's early season struggles continue against River Man charged in Nelsonville shooting to plead Father seeks answers about what he says is a racially motivated attack on his teenage daughter Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law “We’re desperately worried about food.” For Ohio foodbanks, a bad situation gets worse. Trending Recipes
