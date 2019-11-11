NELSONVILLE — Bradford Stuart “Brad” Fuller, 54, of Nelsonville, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 19, 1965 in Nelsonville, the son of John W. Fuller of Oklahoma and the late Barbara Stuart Brooks Fuller. He was married to Lori Ellen Bryan Fuller, who survives.
He graduated from Lancaster High School and the University of Cincinnati. He worked for Hugh White Auto Sales in Athens. Brad was greatly loved by his family and will be sadly missed.
Along with is wife, Brad is survived by his daughters, Rebecca (Robert England) Fuller of Fort Collins, Colorado, Rachael (Garrison Breeze) Fuller of Nelsonville and Caitlyn (Justin Moran) Byler of Columbus; a son, Jake (Amber) Byler of Wellston; a grandchild, Krew (and Baby England on the way); a brother, Brett (Nicole) Fuller of Plain City; a sister, Barri (Andy) Kline of Logan; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Brooks Fuller.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, with Pastor Travis Potts officiating. Interment will follow in Byer Cemetery in Jackson County at 3 p.m. Friends may visit Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
