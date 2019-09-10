THE PLAINS — Bradley Bennett Johnson, 78, passed from this world on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, during heart surgery at the Cleveland Veteran’s Hospital.
Born in Dayton on Feb. 15, 1941 to the late Marabelle Belleman and Ambrose Johnson, he is survived by siblings, Vaughan (Pat) Johnson and Christine (Ralph) Dull; daughters Tiffany Sims and Kirsti Hassman, several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and you, dear ones.
Bradley graduated from Dayton’s Oakwood High School. He served aboard a submarine in the U.S Navy and sang baritone in the Navy Choir. He lived in Yellow Springs and later moved to the Athens area, returning regularly to Yellow Springs and Dayton. Brad made friends everywhere and inspired many with his music and spiritual enthusiasm and sincerity.
A self-taught stained glass artist, his minimalist designs and excellent craftsmanship were clearly identifiable and uniquely his own.
Brad was a brilliant poet, song writer and musician, with the 12-string guitar being his instrument of choice. He had memorized countless poems which he recited at will, to the delight of his friends and family. He had one of the most distinctly remarkable singing voices and often amazed people with his ability to imitate a variety of instruments, animals and other sounds. In his younger days, he had a four octave range.
He was an enlightened person in understanding, generosity, awareness, self-education, wisdom, culture and insight.
“Bratley” was known by many nicknames.
And so we say goodbye, for now, to a philosopher, poet, writer, composer, reader, devotee of Rumi, seeker, gentleman, friend, lover, connoisseur, vocal instrumentalist, ink pen aficionado, bawdy humorist and unapologetic butter lover.
Bradley was never good at negotiating the material world, though his mother said he was a genius. He is remembered fondly, to quote Don McLean, “This world was never meant for one as beautiful as you.”
Please join us for food, music and remembrances as we honor and reminisce about this remarkable man, our dear brother and Beloved Friendo on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 from 2-7 p.m. at the Dairy Barn Arts Center, Athens.
Catered food will be provided, potluck optional and welcome.
