THE PLAINS — Bradley Johnson was born Feb. 15, 1941 and died on June 18, 2019.
Please join us for food, music and remembrances as we honor and reminisce about this remarkable man, our dear brother and Beloved Friendo on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Dairy Barn Arts Center, Athens.
Catered food will be provided, potluck optional and welcome.
