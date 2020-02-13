Brenda Sue Adams, age 72, of The Plains died early Monday morning, Feb. 10, 2020 at her home. Born June 23, 1947 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Donna Margaret Shafer Adams.
A 1965 graduate of The Plains High School, she worked and was manager for several years at Adams Ceramics in The Plains. She had also been briefly employed at the Hocking College Call Center. She was a member of The Plains United Methodist Church. She enjoyed genealogy, reading and crafts. She dearly loved her niece, nephew and their children.
Brenda is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Randy and Margie Adams of Nelsonville; her niece, Angie (Kevin) Plant of Corning; her nephew, Floyd (Sara) Adams of Albany; great-nieces and nephews, Cooper and Audrey Plant and Ian, Elyse and Harper Adams; several cousins including, Becky (Bob) Wells, and their children, Ian and Lindsey, Nancy Andrews, Debbie Andrews, Bonnie Bingman, and Suzie, Polly and Joe Adams; and her special friend, Carolyn Hornsby of The Plains.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by a special cousin, Alan Adams.
A memorial service will be conducted Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home officiated by H. Willard Love, Minister. Friends may call Sunday 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Plains Public Library, 14 S. Plains Rd., The Plains, OH 45780 or the Herman Humphrey Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 9, Chauncey, OH 45719. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
