Athens - Brenda Kay Tanner, age 68, of The Plains, formerly of Athens, died early Saturday morning, Oct. 30, 2021, at the home of her son in Jackson. Born Dec. 19, 1953, in Cheshire, she was the daughter of Ann Welch Davidson of Athens and the late Arthur W. Davidson.
A 1971 graduate of Athens High School, she was a homemaker. She was a former resident of Cleveland and enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Brenda is survived by her mother, Ann Davidson of Athens; children, Thomas (Tammie) Tanner of The Plains, Debra (Richard) Johnson, Jr. of Lancaster, Elizabeth Wells of Nelsonville, William Tanner of Jackson and Trenton Tanner of Nelsonville; eleven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her sister, Diana (Thurman) Burnett of Gallipolis; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her father, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ray T. Tanner in 2013; two sons, Robert Tanner and Thamer Tanner; and a brother Wayne Davidson.
Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Pastor Troy Kline officiating. Friends may call Wednesday 4 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the service. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Brenda Tanner
