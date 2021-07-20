Albany - Brendon Gall, 29, Albany, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021, as a result of a motorcycle accident.
Born February 1, 1992, in Athens, Ohio, he was the son of Denise Birchfield and Dave Gall. Brendon was a 2010 graduate of Alexander High School and was now doing carpenter work
in the construction field.
The family will receive friends Wednesday 4-8 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan
Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, July 24, from 2-6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to the Humane Society or My Sisters Place. you may sign his register book at bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Brendon Gall
