Albany - Brendon Gall, 29, Albany, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021, due to a motorcycle accident.
Born February 1, 1992, in Athens, Ohio. He was the son of Denise Anne Birchfield and David "Dobie" Gall. Brendon was a 2010 graduate of Alexander High School and Tri-County Career Center. He was most recently employed with Trout's Electric LLC.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by grandparents, Betty Gall, Larry (Ruthann) Birchfield; great-grandparents, Ray Birchfield and Mary Jordan; aunt, Kay (Richard) Lee; uncle, Dana (Louie) Gall; uncle, Jeff "Salty" (Sarah) Birchfield; "sister", Heather Stachler Anerino; cousins, Charles Hunter Gall III, Jim Downard, Denny Birchfield, Kaylin Birchfield Butcher Boggs, and family too numerous to mention.
Preceded in death by grandparents, Charles Hunter Gall Sr. and Patricia Birchfield Tolley; great-grandparents Rosella Birchfield, Homer (Anna) Gall, Pearl Peterson, and Lavern Jordan; great-great-grandparents Jimmy (Nellie) Borgan, Orville (Carrie) Bell; uncles, Larry Ray Birchfield, Dennis Wayne "D.W." Birchfield, Charles Hunter Gall II; aunt, Debbie Birchfield; and "brother", Nick Stachler.
He leaves behind so many, he loves and honors you fiercely.
Visitation will be Wednesday 4-8 PM at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for July 24, 2021, 2-6 PM at Hill Top Tavern, Albany, Ohio
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Athens County Humane Society. 8500 Hoon Drive, Athens OH. 45701, My Sisters Place, PO Box 1158 Athens, OH 45701, or a charity of donor's choice.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Brendon Gall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.