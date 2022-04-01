Nelsonville - Brent Colwell
Francis Brent Colwell, age 66, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away March 30, 2022 at O'Bleness Hospital, Athens, Ohio.
Brent was born January 3, 1956 in Nelsonville, Ohio to Karson Colwell and Dorothy Wolf Colwell . He worked at Lowes in Athens; his hobby was farming, raising cattle.
Surviving are brothers Clifton (Ann) Colwell of Peoria, AZ, Tim (Patricia) Colwell of Nelsonville; step-sons David (Tina) McMannis of Kentucky, Brian McMannis (Roxie Gilbraith) of Nelsonville; granddaughter Toni Marie McMannis of Kentucky.
Brent was preceded in death by his parents; wife Toni Colwell; brother David Colwell; mother-in-law Jackie Kerr.
Funeral services will be held at 1P.M., Tuesday April 5, 2022 at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio with Pastor David Shoemaker officiating. Burial will follow the service.
Calling hours will be observed 11am-1pm on Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Brent's name to the charity of your choice.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE:
www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolences Brent Colwell
