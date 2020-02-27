ATHENS – Brian K. Hoffman, 34 of Athens, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at O’Bleness Hospital in Athens. He enjoyed collecting knives, guns and stamps.

He is survived by his mother, Rebecca Graham of Athens; his wife, Natalie Marie Hoffman; a daughter, Abigail Paige Marie Hoffman; and a son, Hunter Lee Althouse, both of the home; a half-brother, Zachary Hoffman; mother-in-law, Teresa Cline-Scurlock; Jason Drumm, a close friend whom he considered a brother; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Brian D. Hoffman.

A celebration of life will take place on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, 6525 S. St. Rt. 78, Glouster, OH 45732 with Pastor Rick Seiter officiating. Friends may call at the funeral chapel one hour prior to the service. Contributions may be made to Morrison Funeral Chapel to help with final expenses. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Brian Hoffman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load comments