Brian Llewellyn, 57, Albany, passed away Sunday June 12, 2022,at Grant Medical Center, surrounded by his family.Born March 22, 1965, in Athens, Ohio, to Charles and KathyLlewellyn of New Marshfield being raised on the family farm.He was a 1985 graduate of Alexander High School/Tri CountyCareer Center, a 1987 graduate of Northwestern Auto/dieselCollege, and a certified mechanic. Brian was a member of theNew Marshfield Antique tractor club and a former director ofthe Athens County Fair board, where he held the office of Presidentfor many years. He enjoyed working with the directors makingthe fair very successful each year. Brian was kind and generous,always willing to lend a helping hand to everyone. His sons, Patrickand Trent were the light of his life, loving them very much andalways ending family conversations with "I love you."In addition to his parents, Charles and Kathy, sons Patrickand Trent, surviving is his sister Charlesa Stevette (Layne),brother Chuck (Julie), nieces, Misty (Gary), Erica (Brett), nephewJacob, great niece "V" Kelly; great-nephews Eric and Levi, and Jaxon;great-great nephew Case, aunt Lynn (Ronnie). Special friend EllenBall, and childhood friend Pat Bails and many, many other friends.Preceding him in death were a sister Kelly Maxine and nephewEric Allen.Services will be held Friday 1 pm at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home,with Pastor Buford Brown officiating. Calling hours are Thursday 5-8 pm.Per Brian's wishes cremation will take place. Interment will be inNew Marshfield Cemetery at the convenience of the family.Family and friends are encouraged to gather at the WaterlooCommunity Senior Center for lunch following the service on Friday.You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
