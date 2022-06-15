Brian Llewellyn

Albany - Brian Llewellyn, 57, Albany, passed away Sunday June 12, 2022,

at Grant Medical Center, surrounded by his family.

Born March 22, 1965, in Athens, Ohio, to Charles and Kathy

Llewellyn of New Marshfield being raised on the family farm.

He was a 1985 graduate of Alexander High School/Tri County

Career Center, a 1987 graduate of Northwestern Auto/diesel

College, and a certified mechanic. Brian was a member of the

New Marshfield Antique tractor club and a former director of

the Athens County Fair board, where he held the office of President

for many years. He enjoyed working with the directors making

the fair very successful each year. Brian was kind and generous,

always willing to lend a helping hand to everyone. His sons, Patrick

and Trent were the light of his life, loving them very much and

always ending family conversations with "I love you."

In addition to his parents, Charles and Kathy, sons Patrick

and Trent, surviving is his sister Charlesa Stevette (Layne),

brother Chuck (Julie), nieces, Misty (Gary), Erica (Brett), nephew

Jacob, great niece "V" Kelly; great-nephews Eric and Levi, and Jaxon;

great-great nephew Case, aunt Lynn (Ronnie). Special friend Ellen

Ball, and childhood friend Pat Bails and many, many other friends.

Preceding him in death were a sister Kelly Maxine and nephew

Eric Allen.

Services will be held Friday 1 pm at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home,

with Pastor Buford Brown officiating. Calling hours are Thursday 5-8 pm.

Per Brian's wishes cremation will take place. Interment will be in

New Marshfield Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Family and friends are encouraged to gather at the Waterloo

Community Senior Center for lunch following the service on Friday.

You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com

