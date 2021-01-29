NEW MARSHFIELD – Brian Keith Ogburn, 44, New Marshfield, passed away Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, OH.

Born July 15, 1976 in Columbus, he was the son of Anita Robinson Ogburn of New Marshfield and the late Raymond Ogburn. He was a son, father, brother and a believer.

He is survived by his mother, Anita Ogburn; a brother, Chad “C J” Ogburn both of New Marshfield; a son, Kaleb Ogburn of Athene; nephews, Colton Ogburn, Jacob Ogburn, Gabe Ogburn; and a niece, Chloe Ogburn. Special people in his life, Kay Marshall, Comellia Llewellyn, Nate Llewellyn Jr., Caden Llewellyn, Tess Robinson-Ross, and many Aunts and Uncles.

Brian was preceded in death by father, Raymond Ogburn; brother, Michael Ogburn; grandmother, Mary “Marjorie” Robinson; grandfather, Russell Robinson; and wife, Rebecca Dicken Ogburn.

Services will be private, with son, Kaleb Ogburn officiating. Flowers can be sent to Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery.

You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Brian Ogburn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments