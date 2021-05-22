Glouster - Brian Foster Rowan, 22, of Glouster, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021 after a long courageous battle of an optic nerve glioma. Brian gained his wings and freedom and is now playing in heaven with his dog Hershey.
Brian enjoyed 60's, 70's and 80's music, spending time with family and friends, and traveling. Brian always wore fancy socks and enjoyed a cold Dirty Monkey while sitting poolside. Brian successfully completed three years at Ohio University, studying to become a Special Education teacher. Helping people with exceptional needs was always a passion of Brian's.
He was the son of Karl and Shelly Rowan and brother of Sara Rowan. He is also survived by Briauna, Randy and Paulette Ward with special mention of sister, Mariah Ward; niece, Annelise Hall; Aunt Missey, Aunt Peggy, Aunt Pam; nieces, Lillian and Amelia Parker; grandpa, Chink and their dog Precious and campground grandparents, Gary and Mary Hooper. He also had numerous bonus siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his dog Hershey and maternal and paternal grandfathers.
We would like to extend a warm heartfelt thank you to all of Brian's doctors, nurses and staff at Nationwide Children's Hospital for their exceptional care and support over the years.
His wishes were to be cremated with no services observed. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the In Memory of Brian Rowan Gift Fund, c/o Sandy Gyure, PO Box 187, Glouster, Ohio 45732. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to www.morrisonfc.com. Brian Rowan
