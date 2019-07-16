ATHENS — A funeral mass for Bruce Steiner will be held at St. Paul’s Catholic Church on Thursday at 11 a.m., with the pastor, Father Mark Moore, as chief celebrant. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens, where a Vigil for the Deceased will be held at 8 p.m.

Load comments