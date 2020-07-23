Bryan Delae

ALBANY – Bryan David Delae, 56, passed away at home on July 21, 2020 with loving friends by his side. He was born Sept. 23, 1964 in Columbus.
He was always a happy child who loved to entertain his parents. From childhood he showed a very creative nature and worked for many years as a graphic designer, before becoming an organic gardener for several estates. He became estate manager for several employers. Many years ago, he moved to his cabin in the woods outside of Athens, which he named Camp Forever. His natural kindness and concern for others gave him many friends, who were there for him in his final year.
He is survived buy his father and stepmother, Charles and Pamela Delay of Sedona, AZ; and a brother, Michael Delay of Portland, OR. Friends and family will miss him deeply.
A celebration of his life will be scheduled later. Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home Where friends and family may leave the family a message of sympathy or sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
