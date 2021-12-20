Nelsonville - Bryan Kyle Bridgeman, age 31, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away in 2021.
Bryan was born Aug. 7, 1990 in Athens, Ohio to Kristopher Whitmore Sr. and Lori Bridgeman.
Bryan was a kind-hearted, polite and soft-spoken person who accepted everyone, helped friends in need, loved all kinds of music, video games and sports with football being his favorite. Bryan's team was the Raiders. He could rattle off stats of so many sports players, had a knowledge of history, but stayed away from discussing politics because he could debate for hours.
Bryan adored and was devoted to his grandmother Linda, who raise him. Bryan battled mental illness for many years, feeling lost and overwhelmed with life, yet his heart of gold never changing. Meds made him feel empty inside and did not always work, so he took to drinking as an escape from the voices he would hear in his mind. Experimenting with drugs at times, trying to run away to a place of calm.
You are whole now my son, in God's loving arms and at peace. You will be missed, I will not say goodbye but I will see you later. Shine on Bryan, Shine on.
Surviving are his grandparents Linda & Wes Johnson of Nelsonville; father and stepmother, Kris (Sheila) Whitmore Sr.; sisters, Emleigh Whitmore and Kortney Hines; brother, Kris Whitmore Jr.; stepsisters, Amanda King, Randi King and Mika Baber; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and best friends, Derek Mathena, BJ Mathena, and Cody Moore.
Bryan was preceded in death by his mother, Lori Bridgeman; grandfathers, Ernie Bridgeman Sr. and Kenny Whitmore; his beloved dog, Bella and best friend, Tyler Moore.
Calling hours will be held 10 a.m. to time of service on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at Warren-Brown Funeral Home Nelsonville, Ohio.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at the funeral home with Pastor Gary Alton officiating. Burial will be in Whitmore Cemetery Buchtel, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website:
www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolences Bryan Kyle Bridgeman
