Byron “Chip” Bolin, 46, Albany, passed away unexpectedly on Jan, 29, 2020. Born April 16, 1973, he was the son of the late Dwight and Mary Jo Chapman Bolin. He was the co-owner of Bolin Concrete, was an avid fisherman, loved the outdoors, and was a supporter of Alexander Athletics.
He is survived by his daughter, Sydnie Bolin; brothers, Eric (Laurie) Bolin, and Tyson Bolin; several nephews and niece, Christopher Bolin, Brandis (Norman) Montgomery, Wesley (Kelsey) Bolin, Taylor (Kayla) Bolin and Parker Bolin.
In addition to his parents he was preceded by sister in law Lorie Bolin. Services will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Christ Community Wesleyan Church, officiated by Pastor Barry Bolin, and Pastor Steven Warner. Burial will be in Alexander Cemetery.
Visitation will be Sunday 2-4 p.m. at Christ Community Wesleyan Church.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Alexander’s Future Foundation, PO Box 204, Albany, Ohio 45710
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
