TRIMBLE – Byron J. Schoolcraft, 51, of Trimble, passed away June 18, 2020. He was born Jan. 22, 1969 in Columbus. He was a self-employed mechanic and was a member of the Jacksonville Eagles and the Glouster Moose.
He is survived by a son, Jeromy (Kayla) Schoolcraft; two brothers, Brian (Dawn) Schoolcraft and Barton (Susan) Schoolcraft; two grandsons, Levi and Eli; and his companion, Amanda Jones.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Schoolcraft; and his mother, Estella Moore.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Rick Seiter officiating. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral chapel on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Please observe social distancing measures as much as possible and please wear a face mask while attending the services as recommended by the CDC. Contributions may be made to Morrison Funeral Chapel, 6525 S. State Route 78, Glouster, OH 45732 to help with final expenses. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
