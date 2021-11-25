Caleb Friel

Lancaster - Caleb James Friel, 18, of Lancaster, formerly of Athens County, passed away at his home on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Caleb was born on July 8, 2003, in Athens, Ohio, to Jonathon Friel and Tracy Partee Helber.
Caleb was a very talented musician and artist. He played many instruments and enjoyed composing his own music. He was a former member of the Alexander High School Band and played youth football and soccer during his school years. Caleb will be remembered for his sweet smile, quiet disposition and unique sense of humor. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him.
Caleb is survived by his mother, Tracy (George Jr.) Helber of New Marshfield; father, Jonathon (Tina Brookover) Friel of Lancaster; brothers, Keifer (Jamie) Friel of Glouster, Clayton (fiancé Tiffany Kittle) Friel of The Plains and Seth Bauman of Logan; sister, Amber Snider of New Lexington; grandparents, Dean and Dianna Barnhart of New Marshfield, James Friel of New Straitsville, and Judy Helber of Logan; great grandfather, Curtis Bish of Conneaut; nephews, Bentley and Brycen Friel and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Caleb was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary Friel and great-grandmother, Shirley Bish.
A Celebration of Caleb's Life will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements by the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville.
