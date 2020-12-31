CARBON HILL – Calvin Eugene Devol, 91, passed away peacefully of COVID-19 after a 10 day battle. He died at the home of his daughter, Marjorie Devol, in Carbon Hill. Due to his COVID infection, no other family members could be with him as he passed. His daughter Beth was able to be with him by telephone. His family had hoped this true American hero could defeat this last enemy as he had bravely fought all his other battles.
He was born in Carbon Hill on March 4, 1929, as a surprise twin. He and his identical twin, Clark, were born to Gerald Otto and Marjorie Clark Devol. He was a graduate of Carbon Hill High School Class of 1946. He and Clark then enlisted in the Navy. He is a veteran of World War II having served during the theater of operations of the war, but he did not see action as the fighting had ceased. He was a proud Navy Hospital Corpsman and answered his country’s call having served two tours during the Korean War, and then 2 tours during the Viet Nam war.
He married Betty Jane Wolfe Devol on June 26, 1951. They traveled the country and had four children who joined them on this Navy adventure. They lived in Virginia, Maryland, Hawaii, California, and finally settled in Ohio.
He retired from the Navy in 1969 as a Chief Petty Officer. At age 40, he started at Ohio University and graduated in December of 1972 with a degree in Elementary Education. He spent his next 19 years teaching at Nelsonville-York Elementary School. When he would run into former students, he would often ask if they remembered their times tables.
He used his Navy Corpsman training as an EMT during the early days of the SEOMS emergency service in Athens and the surrounding counties. He was a Medical Photographer in the Navy and took photos at many weddings. He also was the longtime Nelsonville-York High School Football videographer in the 1980’s.
He was a wonderful friend to all and would share the proceeds every summer from his beautiful gardens. He helped his mother be able to remain at home, now his daughter Marjie’s home, until her passing at age 97.
He bravely fought the effects of Parkinson’s Disease, a gift of Agent Orange exposure in Viet Nam. It robbed him of his walking and independence, but never robbed him of his dignity. He was able to go on an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in May 2019 and was honored as a Three War veteran. He was a member of American Legion Post #11 in Lancaster, OH.
He is survived by his four children, William (Gail Johnson) Devol of Chardon, Ohio, Marjorie Devol, MD of Carbon Hill, Elizabeth Devol, of Carbon Hill, and Gerald (Kelly) Devol of Suttons Bay, MI; his last sibling, his sister, Ruth Ann Mayer, lives in Athens. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Abigail (Eric) Williams, Martin Mikusa, Nicholas (Sunny) Devol, Lauren (Kenny) Victoria, Jessica (Padgett) Crim, Amanda Devol, Taylor Devol, and Nathaniel Devol. He has five great-grandchildren, Calvin and Oliver Williams, Tabitha and Liam Crim, and Rosalie Devol. He is survived also by his sisters-in-law, Dixie Devol, and Dorothy Wolfe. He has two furry children, Salty and Copper, who are now living with their sister.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of almost 69 years, Betty, who passed away in May of this year. He is also preceded in death by his identical twin, Clark; his sister Carolyn Devol Maisch; his brothers-in-law, Robert Mayer, William Wolfe, Robert Buchanan, and Lee Mollman; his sister-in-law, Marian Wolfe Buchanan. He sadly is also preceded by his grandson, Job Devol, who has finally met both of his paternal grandparents in heaven.
The family wishes to thank Interim Healthcare and his aides, Katie, Taylor, Nada, and Kylie for helping him remain at home and with dignity during the past year. We also thank OhioHealth Hospice for their help this past week with his care at home as he passed. He also could not have been more cared for by his grandson, Nick, who was one of his main caregivers.
Dad was a proud Navy man who gladly served his country. He was a wonderful father and grandfather and was our hero. We were blessed as a family to have had both our parents live to their 90’s.
As our mother said in her obituary, she was waiting for him to walk across the Rainbow Bridge with all their beloved pets, especially Sarge, there to greet him. She welcomed him with open arms.
Due to COVID-19, there will be a private viewing on Jan. 7, 2021, with a private Graveside service at Carbon Hill Cemetery immediately after. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
We urge everyone who reads this obituary to please get the COVID-19 vaccine when available to spare your families this pain of loss to this horrible disease.
As his granddaughter Abigail, his only family member who followed him into the military, stated “The watch stands relieved, relieved by those you have trained, guided, and led. Shipmate, you stand relieved. We have the watch.”
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.