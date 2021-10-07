Chesterhill - Calvin Earl Mosier, 88, of Chesterhill, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 16, 1933, in Chesterhill, Ohio to the late Ray and Delsia Thompson Mosier.
He worked as a mechanic and in the Maintenance Dept. for the Athens Mental Health Care Center. He attended the Tabor Ridge Church of Christ near Chesterhill and was a member of the American Legion Post #24 in McConnelsville.
He is survived by two sons, Don (Linda) Mosier of McConnelsville and Duane (Crystal) Mosier of Spring Hill, Tn; a daughter, Sonda (Patrick) O'regon of The Plains; one sister, Irene Newton of Chesterhill and six grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Margaret Medley Mosier; a son, Darin Mosier and two sisters, Florence Beard and Eva Salsberry.
A private family graveside service will be held on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the Chesterhill Cemetery. Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill is handling the arrangements. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com. Calvin Mosier
