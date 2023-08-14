Athens - Carey Anthony "Tony" Bishop, 29 of Athens, passed away unexpectedly Friday, August 11, 2023 in Athens. Born December 1, 1993 in Athens, he was the son of Christopher A. Bishop and Tammy M. Hays. A 2012 graduate of Athens High School & Tri-County Career Center, Tony went into the Army to honorably serve the country. During his tour of duty, he was stationed in Korea and obtained extensive knowledge in automotive mechanics. After his honorable discharge from the Army, he went to work as an automotive mechanic at two local mechanic shops in Athens. He was a humble man though was known for his quick whit and funny attitude. He was a good friend to many people and will always be loved & missed. Besides his parents, he is survived by his brothers, Christopher Bishop, II, Cain Bishop; sister, Chance Bishop; paternal grandmother, Linda Bishop; nieces & nephews, Robert, Kyle, Alex, Lilly, Jack, and Anna. He is preceded in death by his beloved son, Kaydin Creed; dear friend, Krista Lee Farley; and paternal grandfather, Terry Bishop. A funeral service will be conducted by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home on Monday, August 28, 2023 at 1PM with Pastor Phil Foster officiating. Military Honors will be conducted at the funeral home by the Athens American Legion Post 21 and Albany VFW Post 9893. At request of the family, cremation will follow the funeral. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with end-of-life expenses. Friends and family are welcomed to sign the online guestbook, send a message of sympathy, or contribute to end-of-life expenses at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Carey Anthony "Tony" Bishop
