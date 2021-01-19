MIDDLETOWN – Carl G. Gustavson III, clandestine poet and avid lover of mythology, legends, classical literature, chess and music, passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 in Middletown, OH following a brief illness.
Son of deceased Ohio University History Professor Carl G. Gustavson II and the late bird-carver Caryl Jennings Gustavson, Carl Jr. was born March 31, 1945 in Hamilton, OH. Carl graduated in 1963 from Athens High School. While attending Harvard University he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and subsequently retired to his hometown where he led a relatively quiet life. After a happy stint working for Athens National Bank, Carl went on to dedicate much of his time to his passion: writing poetry. Carl was married to Janice Gaughan of Vincent, OH from 1972-1982. Struggling with chronic mental illness throughout his adult life, Carl showed an inspirational stoicism and was a remarkably affectionate father. He was well known throughout Athens for his impassioned soap-box speeches on politics, education, the battle of Good and Evil, theories of time travel, and “The Game.”
Carl’s daughter, Lisa Grace Gustavson, would like to thank the people and businesses of Athens for their incredible grace and warm hearts, in particular: Russ and the staff at Little Professor Bookstore, which kept him up to date on all the latest works of mythology and science fiction; Ski at the former Haffa’s comic shop, who procured all the best issues for his extensive collections; the beautiful clerks at Athens Video and Blockbuster, who patiently made sure he got copies of special posters, such as the coveted Sheena; the former School Kids’ Records, which special-ordered vinyl, tape, and CD’s to ensure him decades of Rachmaninoff, Tchaikovsky, Wagner, and all the latest girl bands; his patient optometrist Dr. Thomas Quinn; the Episcopal Church; and the staff at Burger King, which kept him hydrated while he met up with his gang to philosophize on life, the universe and everything. She would also like to offer warm thanks to the staff that cared and looked out for him at the Athens Mental Health Center, The Gathering Place, Beasley Mills Apartments, and Middletown’s Close to Home.
Carl is survived by his former wife, Jan; their daughter, Lisa, her husband, Francis Xavier Mathieu, and their precious boys, Nikko and Téo; as well as his brother, Eric David Gustavson and his sister, Martha Gustavson Marks and their beautiful families.
Lisa has been deeply touched by the flowers, chocolates, and especially the kind words and uplifting stories shared with her.
In lieu of further flowers, she would like to suggest remembering Carl through donations to: The Gathering Place, Athens Mental Health Center, NAMI (the National Alliance on Mental Illness) or CODA (Co-Dependents Anonymous) to enable them to continue to offer help, support and inspiration to others in need.
