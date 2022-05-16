Athens - Carl J. Moody, 27 of Athens passed away Friday May 13, 2022, at his residence. He was born July 21, 1994, in Salisbury, NC. He was a 2012 graduate of Nelsonville York High School, where he was a two-time state placer and a multiple district sectional and T.V.C. champion in wrestling. He attended Muskingum University. Carl enjoyed fishing, gaming, and coon hunting with his father. He was a foreman at the Osmose Utility Company.
He is survived by his wife, Gianni Leal Moody of Athens; children, Trevor and Jack Moody and Devin and Lillian Link, all of the home; his parents, Terry Jr. and Katrina Budny Moody of Glouster; sisters, Emma Moody of North Carolina, Anna (Pete) Dennis of Bremen, and Gloria (Jacob) Brammer of Nelsonville; paternal great grandfather, Carl H. Moody of Hollister; paternal grandfather, Terry Moody Sr. of Hollister; paternal grandmother, Debra Hook of Glouster; maternal grandmother, Connie Speece; a niece, Finnley Dennis; nephews, Cael and Dean Derrick, and Kooper Dennis; and several aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his paternal great grandmother, Thelma Moody; maternal grandfather, Steven Budny; and a paternal uncle, Michael Moody.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday May 19, 2022, at the Bishopville Church of Christ with Jeff Moody officiating. Interment will be in the Hollister Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. Contributions can be made to Morrison Funeral Chapel, 6525 State Route 78, Glouster, Ohio 45732 to assist with final expenses. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Carl Moody
