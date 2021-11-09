Athens - Carlos Brent Nicholson, age 81 of Athens died Sunday afternoon, Nov. 7, 2021, at Doctor's Hospital, Columbus. Born April 5, 1940, in Athens, he was the son of the late Carlos & Geraldine Lawson Nicholson.
A 1958 graduate of Athens High School, he retired after 51 years of service with Athens Mold and Machine, Athens Boring and Machine and Abex Corp. He was a regular fixture at the Athens County Fairgrounds for 41 years. He enjoyed spending time with family, farming and his grandchildren.
Carlos is survived by his wife of 62, Joyce Hess Nicholson; two sons, Brent (Shelley) Nicholson and Brian (Kerry) Nicholson all of Athens; five grandchildren, Tiffany (Josh Salyers) Teel of Stewart, Kyle (Ashley) Teel of Athens, Leslie (Derek) Young of Athens, Latausha (Shade) Caldwell of Albany, and Kayla (Michael) Gugin of Potsdam, NY; eleven great-grandchildren, Christopher (Andrea) Caldwell, Audrey Ross, Caden Teel, Presley Teel, Nathaniel Caldwell, Fisher Young, Luke Caldwell, Geraldine Caldwell, Kensley Teel, Shadrach Caldwell and Zechariah Caldwell; two great-great-grandchildren, Dominick Caldwell and Sophia Caldwell.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Chalfant.
Funeral service will be conducted Friday, Nov. 12 at 1:00 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Buford Brown officiating. Burial will be in Athens Memory Gardens. Friends may call Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Carlos Nicholson
