Carlos William Shaver

Lawton, OK - Carlos William "Bill" Shaver, age 93, of Lawton, OK, passed away Oct. 3, 2021, at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Lawton, OK.
Bill was born Oct. 26, 1927, in Athens, Ohio to Carlos G. Shaver and Edith Shaver. He was a WWII veteran in the US Navy. Bill was an avid bowler and golfer; and liked to go antiquing at flea markets.
Surviving are his children, David A. (Barbara) Shaver of Nelsonville, Mark W. (Coleen) Shaver of Manitou, OK, and Rosemary Limo of Lawton, OK; grandchildren, Ashley (Denton) Ervin and Kasey Shaver; great-grandchildren, Trenton and Kaidon Ervin; and several nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Wanda Jean Shaver, who passed away in 1989; and grandchild Heather L. Shaver.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio. Burial will be in Athens Memorial Gardens, Athens, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed from 11 a.m. to time of service on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at the funeral home.
