New Marshfield - Carlotta L. Lowry, 74, New Marshfield, passed away Friday April 15, 2022.

Born December 24, 1947, in Athens County, she was the daughter of the

late Delmar and Olive Pidcock Taylor. She was a former Hair Salon owner,

and a caretaker of disabled developmental clients.

She survived by sisters Beverly Dicken of New Marshfield, Myrna Dickerson

of Athens, and Penny (John) Stout of Albany; a sister-in-law Connie and

Jerry Leway of Doylestown, Ohio.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband

Don Brent Lowry, a son Brian Mace, sister Sandy Taylor, brothers Delmar

and Greg Taylor, brothers-in-law Clyde Dicken and Jerry Dickerson;

Grandparents Hurley and Daisy Pidcock, John and Neva Taylor.

Memorial services will be at a later date in New Marshfield Cemetery

you may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com

Carlotta Lowry

To plant a tree in memory of Carlotta Lowry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.