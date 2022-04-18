Carlotta Lowry

New Marshfield - Carlotta L. Lowry, 74, New Marshfield, passed away Friday April 15, 2022.
Born December 24, 1947, in Athens County, she was the daughter of the
late Delmar and Olive Pidcock Taylor. She was a former Hair Salon owner,
and a caretaker of disabled developmental clients.
She survived by sisters Beverly Dicken of New Marshfield, Myrna Dickerson
of Athens, and Penny (John) Stout of Albany; a sister-in-law Connie and
Jerry Leway of Doylestown, Ohio.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband
Don Brent Lowry, a son Brian Mace, sister Sandy Taylor, brothers Delmar
and Greg Taylor, brothers-in-law Clyde Dicken and Jerry Dickerson;
Grandparents Hurley and Daisy Pidcock, John and Neva Taylor.
Memorial services will be at a later date in New Marshfield Cemetery
you may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
