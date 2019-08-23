ATHENS — Carol Ann Elgin passed away on Aug. 17, 2019, at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital in Athens.
Mrs. Elgin was born in Atwater, Ohio, on Dec., 4, 1932.
She was preceded in death by her twin brother, Charles, and parents, Clifford and Alice May Harmon, as well as her favorite aunt, Louise Root, who helped guide and support her as a child and young adult.
Carol spent most of her life in Akron. She and her late husband Walter enjoyed wintering in Myrtle Beach where they eventually moved in 2005. Walt passed away in 2007 and Carol moved to Athens in 2015 to be closer to her family.
She was known for her tasty pies and taught her daughters how to make a perfect pie crust. Her favorite pie was cherry. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren are very grateful for the many life lessons and words of wisdom that she shared with them — “always make sure to wear shoes that fit, follow the golden rule, always trust your gut feelings, work hard, show up on time and do your best, look at the bright side, and always play the slots.” Carol will forever be in our hearts.
She was the loving mother of Terry (Alan) Swank of Athens, Diane (Doug) Reynolds and David Elgin of Akron. She was the grandmother of Lindsey (Mark) Meili, Ryan Swank, Derek and Shannon Reynolds, and Heather (Andy) Miller, and Zackery (Ashley) Elgin. Carol had nine great-grandchildren: Draven Shilts, Ava, Emma and Olivia Meili, Rylee and Drew Miller and Parker and Zayden Elgin and Alex Stewart. Carol loved her dog Synda and was a loyal supporter of animal rights.
A private family service will be held in Akron at Hillside Memorial Park at a later date. She will be cremated and laid to rest next to her husband of 53 years. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to the Friends of the Athens Shelter Dogs, P.O. Box 576, Athens, OH 45701.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where friends and family may sign the online guestbook at hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
