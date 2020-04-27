TRIMBLE — Carol Ann (Smith) Bradshaw passed away at home on April 9. She was 82.
Born and raised in Athens County, she graduated from Trimble High School in 1957. She completed training at the Southerton Beauty School in Athens and operated a shop in her parents home for many years, then worked at various beauty salons in Athens and later in Columbus. She also was an office worker for years, retiring after working at the Franklin County Board of Elections.
She is survived by her husband, James Bradshaw; their daughter, Susan Drozdowski (Eric); a brother, Ronald Smith; and a nephew, Brad Smith. She was preceded in death by another beloved nephew, Mark Smith.
A private funeral service will be held May 2 at the Newcomer Southeast Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123. Burial will be in the Taylor Ridge Cemetery in Athens County. In lieu of flowers, friends may make donations to the Taylor Ridge Church, 19263 Taylor Ridge Road, Glouster, Ohio 45732.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.