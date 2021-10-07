Vienna - Carol Clem, 66, of Vienna, WV, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at her residence.
She was born July 1, 1955, in Vacaville, CA, daughter of the late Charles Hornbeck and Donna Barnhouse (John Veon). She retired from Public Debt in Parkersburg, WV.
Carol is survived by a son, Chris Clem; daughter, Elizabeth Clem; 5 grandchildren, Ashlea Kirk (Zach Wood), Kristen Clem (John Anderson), Mikey, Brianna and Chris Clem; four sisters, Connie (Randall) Newlon, Connie (Rick) Criss, Norma (Scott) Lontz and Teresa (Glen) Lester.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Clem; son, John Jr.; brother, John "Butch" Veon and two sisters, Wilma Waldron and Charlene Talbott.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH, with Pastor Rick Bourne officiating. Burial will follow in the Stewart Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
