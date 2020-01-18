SHADE — Carol Coen Fisher, 85, of Campbellsville, Kentucky, formerly of Shade, died Dec. 24, 2019 at her home in Campbellsville, Kentucky. No services are planned. Burial was in Garden Cemetery, Lodi Township. Local arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens.

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Fisher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load comments