Athens - Carol Ann Frazee, 78 of Athens, passed away Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Born July 31, 1943 to the late Floyd and Jessie Hart.
Carol is survived by a son, Donald "Junior" Frazee and John (Misty) Frazee; daughter, Carolyn (Leonard) Newlun; special friend, Eleanor Smith; grandchildren, Kyle, Chelsea, Casey, Briana, Sue Ann, Hailie, Johnathan, Mary, Tammy; brothers, Joe Hart, Floyd Hart, Harold Hart.
Besides her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Donald Frazee and son, Thomas "Tommy" Frazee.
A funeral service was 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with Pastor Phil Foster officiating. Burial followed in Hilltop Cemetery with visitation on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
You are encouraged to sign the online guestbook or leave a message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
Carol Frazee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.