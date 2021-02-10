LOGAN – Carol Sue Hartman, 81, of Logan, formerly of Nelsonville, passed away Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Carriage Court of Lancaster. She was born July 12, 1939, in Athens County, OH, the daughter of the late Thomas and Blanche Dewhurst Riley. She was married to the late Bruce G. Hartman who preceded her in death.
She was a member of Nelsonville Christian Church and Nelsonville Methodist Church. She was greatly loved and will be sadly missed.
Carol is survived daughters, Vicki (Jeff) Adams of Nelsonville and Kris (Brent) Stephenson of Logan; grandchildren, Michelle (Scott) Rawlins of Buchtel, Michael (Melissa) Lewis of Buchtel, Mark (Shae) Adams of Zanesville, Carissa Stephenson of Logan and Sean Stephenson of Columbus; great-grandchildren, Mariah, Lyndsay, Trey, Sydne, Kylee, Madisyn and Blake; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Jack, Bob and Tom Riley; and sister, Libby White.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, with Pastor David Roach officiating. Interment will be in Connett Cemetery, Nelsonville. Friends may visit Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Donations in memory of Carol Sue Hartman may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, West Virginia Chapter, Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Office, 508 Columbia Ave., Williamstown, WV 26187.
Please observe all COVID-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing while in attendance.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.