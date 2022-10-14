Glouster - Carol D. Riley, 75 of Glouster passed away Thursday October 13, 2022, at the Laurels of Athens. Born March 18, 1947, in Morgan County, she was the daughter of the late Francis W. and Mildred L. Winners Holcomb. She was a retired Trimble Local bus driver and was a member of the Glouster Church of Christ. Carol enjoyed fishing, gardening, and farming. She was always a mother first and wife second.
She is survived by her husband Rodney Riley of Glouster; children, Eric (Deb) Riley of Glouster, Jason Riley of Mt. Gilead, Julie (Steve) Walburn of Lewis Center, and Jennifer (Ian Smith) Baughn of Groveport; grandchildren, Brandon (Becca Steinberg), Lauren (Adam Carlitz), Hannah, Tyler, Sydney, Emma, Jaxson, Jayden, Piper, and Layla; several nieces and nephews; and a very special friend, Linda Ewing.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant sister, Jo Ann; three brothers, Kenneth, Michael, and Richard Holcomb; and an infant grandson, Andrew Seth Riley.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday October 19, 2022, at the Bishopville Church of Christ with Jon Hanning officiating. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Contributions in Carol's memory can be made to St. Jude Research Hospital or The Salvation Army. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonf.com. Carol Riley
To plant a tree in memory of Carol Riley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.