Carol Riley

Glouster - Carol D. Riley, 75 of Glouster passed away Thursday October 13, 2022, at the Laurels of Athens. Born March 18, 1947, in Morgan County, she was the daughter of the late Francis W. and Mildred L. Winners Holcomb. She was a retired Trimble Local bus driver and was a member of the Glouster Church of Christ. Carol enjoyed fishing, gardening, and farming. She was always a mother first and wife second.

