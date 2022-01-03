Shenandoah, VA - Carol Lorraine White, age 93, of Shenandoah, VA, formerly of Canal Winchester, OH, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at Bellaire at Stone Point in Harrisonburg, VA.
Born Sept. 10, 1928 in Logan, Ohio to the late Frank and Mary Ellen (Warthman) Reinchelle.
She was retired from AFLAC and was a former member of Faith United Methodist Church in Canal Winchester.
She is survived by her son, Frederick (Misty) White, Shenandoah, VA; grandchildren, Nicole Kilhefner and Frederick White II; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Aubrey, Garrett, Tyler, Sidney, Mia, Olivia, and Scarlett.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Byron E. White and daughter, Diana M. White.
Friends may visit 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester.
Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at West Union Street Cemetery in Athens, Ohio. Friends who wish may contribute to Faith United Methodist Church in her memory.
Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com. Carol White
