Carol Wilson

The Plains - Carol Ann Rowland Wilson, age 81, of The Plains, peacefully passed away Thursday evening, Aug. 4, 2022 surrounded by her family at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, Athens. Born Jan. 17, 1941 in Athens County, she was the daughter of the late Fred B. Rowland and Mary Ellen Snedden Rowland.
Carol was a 1959 graduate of The Plains High School. She had been employed at the A.M.H.C. Credit Union, the Registrar's Office at Ohio University and retired from Gallipolis Developmental Center. She was a longtime member of The Plains Church of the Nazarene where she was a Board Member, Sunday School teacher, and Bible Studies leader. Earlier in life she enjoyed playing softball, was a PTA member and Room Mother at The Plains Elementary School, and also worked with the March of Dimes and American Cancer Society. With Carol, family always came first, her children and grandchildren could always count on her to be there cheering them on in whatever activity or sport they were participating. She was a fierce advocate for those that may not be able to advocate for themselves and instilled that same sense of responsibility and purpose in her children. Carol was also an animal lover and took in and cared for many stray cats and dogs throughout her life.
Carol is survived by three daughters, Becky Savage (Brian Kasler) of The Plains, Michelle (David) Miller of Athens, and Amy (Chad) Pinkelman of San Diego, CA; a son, Jack B. Wilson of The Plains; seven grandchildren, Ryan (Amber) Cook, Chris (Brittany) Wilson, Marley Wilson, Isaac, Ian & Iden Miller and Connor Pinkelman; six great grandchildren, Kailey, Brody, Anna, & Kasin Cook, and Grey & Maggie Wilson; special nieces Jamie Schimmoeller and Jill Jacobson and their families; and several special Snedden cousins including, Mickey, Denny, Don, Lana, Susie, Bobby Lee and Larry and their families. She is also survived by her two pet companions, Little Yellow and Little Gray.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her former husband of 50 years and the father of her children, Jack E. Wilson; and a sister, Janice Sue Burchett.
A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville with Rev. Phil Foster officiating. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence, or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to www. bestfriends.org, or www.wildaid.org, or www.stjude.org. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital and OhioHealth Home Care and Hospice for the compassionate care Carol received. Carol Wilson
To plant a tree in memory of Carol Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
