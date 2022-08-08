Carol Wilson

The Plains - Carol Ann Rowland Wilson, age 81, of The Plains, peacefully passed away Thursday evening, Aug. 4, 2022 surrounded by her family at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, Athens. Born Jan. 17, 1941 in Athens County, she was the daughter of the late Fred B. Rowland and Mary Ellen Snedden Rowland.

