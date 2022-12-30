Jacksonville, FL - Carolyn Elizabeth Bowser, 81 years old, died at her home in Jacksonville, Florida on December 20, 2022. Carolyn was born to Roy and Lucy Deeter on March 22, 1941, in their home in Southeastern Ohio and lived in Jacksonville since 1979. Carolyn served her community as an elementary school teacher at Lola M. Culver Elementary School from 1980 to 1984, Henry F. Kite Elementary School from 1984 to 1992, and finally retired from Love Grove Elementary where she taught from 1992 to 2002. Prior to teaching in Florida, Carolyn taught from 1970 to 1980 for several schools in Ohio. Her love for children and teaching was reflected in the many lives she touched and the impact she made to her community both through the Duval County Public Schools and her work within her congregation at Central Church of the Nazarene in Arlington.

