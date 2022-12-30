Jacksonville, FL - Carolyn Elizabeth Bowser, 81 years old, died at her home in Jacksonville, Florida on December 20, 2022. Carolyn was born to Roy and Lucy Deeter on March 22, 1941, in their home in Southeastern Ohio and lived in Jacksonville since 1979. Carolyn served her community as an elementary school teacher at Lola M. Culver Elementary School from 1980 to 1984, Henry F. Kite Elementary School from 1984 to 1992, and finally retired from Love Grove Elementary where she taught from 1992 to 2002. Prior to teaching in Florida, Carolyn taught from 1970 to 1980 for several schools in Ohio. Her love for children and teaching was reflected in the many lives she touched and the impact she made to her community both through the Duval County Public Schools and her work within her congregation at Central Church of the Nazarene in Arlington.
Carolyn was predeceased by her husband Robert Bowser and is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Dawnita and Jose Perez and Darletta and Martin Martinez as well as two sisters, Sue Matheny and Faith Willoughby. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren Domingo Martinez Jr. and his wife Cydney, Caroline Smith and her husband Charles, Julio Martinez and his wife Sarah, Catherine Cook, Natalie Martinez, Iliana Toledo and Ronnie Jordan and his wife Kristy, as well as seven great grandchildren Micah, Braelyn, Magnolia, Cecilia, Hunter, Luca and Ivelisse. She is also survived by two step-children, Linda Jordan and Bobby Bowser as well as a previous husband, Earle McCandlish.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Carolyn's home church, Central Church of the Nazarene in Jacksonville, Florida, or Community Hospice of Jacksonville, Florida. The viewing and funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home at 2817 5th St., Coolville, OH 45723. The viewing will be from 1:00pm - 2:00pm and the funeral service will begin at 2:00pm. Following the funeral service, Carolyn will be buried close to her family home at Weatherby Cemetery outside of Coolville. You are invited to sign the online guestbook at
