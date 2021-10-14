Carolyn Cade

The Plains - Carolyn Sue Cade, age 77, of The Plains, died Saturday morning, Oct. 2, 2021, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. Born Oct. 29, 1943, in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Loren Thomas Cade and Emma Mariner Cade.
A graduate of The Plains High School, she received her bachelor's degree in Nursing at the University of Cincinnati.
Carolyn enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1966 as an Army Nurse and was a Vietnam War veteran. She was one of only 9000 women that served in Vietnam. She also was a nursing supervisor at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, TX and Fitzsimons Army Medical Center in Denver, CO and a nursing recruiter in New Orleans, LA. She was very proud and honored to serve her country. She retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army.
When she retired from the Army, she returned to The Plains to help care for her mother. She worked at Sheltering Arms Hospital, local nursing homes and the Athens Mental Health Center for ten years before retiring.
She was a member of The Plains United Methodist Church and the church choir for many years. Carolyn was a well-known trumpet player and played in the Under the Elms Summer Concert Series with the OU School of Music. She was a lifetime member of Albany VFW Post 9893 and a member of the Honor Guard, playing "Taps" at military funerals. She was honored to offer this service to deceased veterans and their families. She was a 37-year member of K.T. Crossen Post 21 American Legion and a lifetime member of the Ohio DAV.
Carolyn made many friends over the years. She enjoyed walking her dogs and visiting with neighbors. She considered her neighbors and friends as her family. She was an animal lover and always had dogs and cats. She had four beagles throughout her life, Misti I, Misti II, Misti III and Misti IV. She had Misti IV and cats Harry Potter and Serena the Witch when she passed.
Carolyn is survived by her sister-in-law, Susan Cade of Copan, OK; a cousin and his family, Dennis Cade of North Carolina; a niece, Terisa Wagoner and a nephew, Thomas W. Cade.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Cade.
Funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Rev. Dan Fuchs officiating. Burial will be in Athens Memory Gardens. Friends may call Friday 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Military rites will be conducted by Albany VFW Post 9893 Honor Guard and K.T. Crossen Post 21 American Legion Honor Guard at the cemetery. Carolyn considered the Honor Guard members as "her boys".
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VFW Post 9893 Honor Guard. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Carolyn Cade
