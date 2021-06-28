ROCKBRIDGE — Carolyn “Carol” Anne Chandler, age 63 of Rockbridge, Ohio gained her angel wings after a long battle with Ovarian Cancer.
Born July 23, 1957 in Washington Court House, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Leila May (Whaley) Reed.
Carol had worked as a nurse’s aide, giving over 28 years of service, for Crestview Manor Nursing Home in Lancaster, Ohio.
Carol is survived by the love of her life, her husband, Harry Dean Chandler Sr. They were married for forty-five years. Along with her husband, her one son and two daughters were her lifeline, Mark Anthony (Rose) Chandler and Adeanna Anne (Tony) Six of Rockbridge, Ohio and Bobbi Jo (Dustin) Hoy of Albany, Ohio; two brothers, Bobby (Mary) Reed of Nelsonville, Ohio and Mike Reed of New Lexington, Ohio; one sister, Beverly (Mark) Patton of Greenfield, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Tiffany Anne (Brian) Meadows, Tyler Dean (Brianna) Chandler, Dyllan Edson (Danielle Arnett) Chandler, Sierra Lee (Hunter John) Wolfe, McKenzie Mae (Justin Householder) Wolfe, Tessa Lavon Hoy, Cecilia Rose Chandler and Alina Marie Hoy; eight great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Besides her parents, Carol was preceded in death by one son, Harry Dean Chandler Jr.; two sisters, Naomi Sue Chandler and Jane Wood and one brother, Phillip Reed.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Roberts Funeral Home in Logan, Ohio, with Reverend John Ely and Minister Tyler Chandler officiating.
Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 and on Thursday, from 11 a.m. until the time of service, at the funeral home.
A special thanks to her daughter-in-law Rose, for taking such amazing care of our mother during her illness, she loved you so very much. Also, to our Creek Family, your love for our mother did not go unnoticed.
Following Thursday’s service, all are invited to the Raccoon Creek Outfitters, 74815 US Highway 50, Albany, Ohio, 45710 for a luncheon.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
