Coolville - Carolyn Sue Creeger, 80, of Coolville, OH, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at her residence.
She was born April 21, 1941 in Coolville, OH, daughter of the late Oscar and Josephine Wise Pierce.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis E. Creeger; son, Robert Creeger; daughter, Debra Russell; 5 grandchildren, Stacey, Jeremy, Riylee, Rhanealyn and Rajessah and 4 great-grandchildren, Logan, Mason, Olivia and Lila.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Alvin Pierce and Bob Pierce.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Coolville Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH.
