CHAUNCEY — Carolyn J. Hanson, 79, of Chauncey, went to be with the Lord Monday evening, Dec. 21, 2020 surrounded by family.
Born May 7, 1941 in Cleveland, she was the daughter of the late Charles Raymond and Mabel Lena Bradshaw Howard. She was a beloved mother and grandmother who will be missed dearly by her family.
She is survived by her three children, Jim (Sandy) Hanson II, Pam (Carl) Polley, and Jeffrey Hanson; a grandson, Thomas James Polley; a sister, Janice Weiss; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James; and siblings, Raymond Howard, Frances Lena Howard Forsyth, Edith Virginia Howard Fischer, Ruth Ann Howard Bonkowsk, Mary Jane Howard Brown, Charles Harvey Howard and Angie Lee Howard Sewell.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with Pastor Linda Berry officiating. Burial will follow in Hilltop Cemetery. You may call upon the family on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Due to COVID-19, face coverings and social distancing will be observed. You are encouraged to sign the online guestbook or send the family a message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
