Carolyn Jean Henderson, age 81, of New Plymouth, Ohio, passed away June 28, 2021, at Crestview, Lancaster, Ohio.
Carolyn was born Aug. 23, 1939, in Columbus, Ohio to Alfred and Dorothy Delo. She retired from Logan-Hocking Schools after 34 years; was involved in many activities with the schools; former member of the Moose; involved in 4-H; loved to grow plants and sunflowers; loved to travel; and spend time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are her sons, Wayne (fiancé Deb) Henderson and Michael (Kathy) Henderson; daughter Connie (Jay) Braglin; grandchildren, Mary Jean Henderson, Heather (Joe) Grove, Kyle Henderson, Joey Braglin, William Michael Henderson, and Jacob Braglin; two great-grandchildren; and sisters, Elaine and Charlene.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband John Henderson.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday July 3, at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman officiating. Burial will be in Asbury Cemetery, Nelsonville, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed on Friday, July 2, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, in memory of Carolyn.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolences. Carolyn Henderson
