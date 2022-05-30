Albany - Carolyn Knapp Hudnell, 99, of Albany, passed from her loved ones into the

light of God on Sunday May 29, 2022.

She was born August 30, 1922, the daughter of the late Howard and Lena

Knapp, and raised in a modest home beside Racoon Creek, in

Vinton County Ohio.

Carolyn married Haze Leo Hudnell in 1939. They loved and laughed 71 years.

During those years they raised the loves of their lives; a daughter Linda Kay,

son Robert Haze, son David Howard and daughter Dayna Lynn. Their

comfortable home in Hebbardsville was always full of laughter, love and

extended family and family.

On occasion Carolyn worked outside the home. Several years were spent

working for Ohio University. She worked in Shively Hall for a time, sever cousins

worked there also. Much fun was had together. She also worked for fraternities and

sororities. Every where she went she was loved by one and all.

Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Linda Kay Morris of Lancaster; her former

son-in-law Steve Morris of Lancaster; daughter-in-law Lyle Ann Hudnell of

Canaanville; daughter-in-law Carla Hudnell (Larry Buell) of Athens; grandchildlren

Tammie (Joe) Montle of Lancaster; Robyn (Scott) Ingram of Logan, Tracy (Tom)

Yoachim of Florida, Sam Hudnell of Canaanville, Carleen (Rob) Dotson of Athens,

Carrie (David) Langston of Tennessee. Many great and great-great grandchildren,

nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Haze, her

sons Robert, and David, a daughter Dayna, and son-in-law David Goin, and four

siblings Marie, Francis, Evelyn and Carl.

Services will be Thursday 1 P.M. at the Alexander Presbyterian Church, with Rev Sam Hudnell

officiating. Burial will be beside her love Haze and son Robert in Athens Memory

Gardens.

Visitation is at the Alexander Presbyterian Church, 12 to 1 P.M., prior to services. Memorial

donations may be made to the Alexander Presbyterian Church, PO Box 159, Albany

Ohio 45710. you may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com

Our sweet Carolyn has passed on. The stories, recipes, wonderful memories will

be passed down and shared with her large and loving family.

Carolyn's family would like to thank all the caregivers at Kimes Nursing and

Rehabilitation Center who made her last years comfortable and safe.

I am at peace, my souls at rest. There is no need for tears, For with your love I

was so blessed for all these many years. Author Unknown. Carolyn Hudnell

To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Hudnell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.