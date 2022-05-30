Carolyn Hudnell May 30, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Albany - Carolyn Knapp Hudnell, 99, of Albany, passed from her loved ones into thelight of God on Sunday May 29, 2022.She was born August 30, 1922, the daughter of the late Howard and LenaKnapp, and raised in a modest home beside Racoon Creek, inVinton County Ohio.Carolyn married Haze Leo Hudnell in 1939. They loved and laughed 71 years.During those years they raised the loves of their lives; a daughter Linda Kay,son Robert Haze, son David Howard and daughter Dayna Lynn. Theircomfortable home in Hebbardsville was always full of laughter, love andextended family and family.On occasion Carolyn worked outside the home. Several years were spentworking for Ohio University. She worked in Shively Hall for a time, sever cousinsworked there also. Much fun was had together. She also worked for fraternities andsororities. Every where she went she was loved by one and all.Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Linda Kay Morris of Lancaster; her formerson-in-law Steve Morris of Lancaster; daughter-in-law Lyle Ann Hudnell ofCanaanville; daughter-in-law Carla Hudnell (Larry Buell) of Athens; grandchildlrenTammie (Joe) Montle of Lancaster; Robyn (Scott) Ingram of Logan, Tracy (Tom)Yoachim of Florida, Sam Hudnell of Canaanville, Carleen (Rob) Dotson of Athens,Carrie (David) Langston of Tennessee. Many great and great-great grandchildren,nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Haze, hersons Robert, and David, a daughter Dayna, and son-in-law David Goin, and foursiblings Marie, Francis, Evelyn and Carl.Services will be Thursday 1 P.M. at the Alexander Presbyterian Church, with Rev Sam Hudnellofficiating. Burial will be beside her love Haze and son Robert in Athens MemoryGardens.Visitation is at the Alexander Presbyterian Church, 12 to 1 P.M., prior to services. Memorialdonations may be made to the Alexander Presbyterian Church, PO Box 159, AlbanyOhio 45710. you may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.comOur sweet Carolyn has passed on. The stories, recipes, wonderful memories willbe passed down and shared with her large and loving family.Carolyn's family would like to thank all the caregivers at Kimes Nursing andRehabilitation Center who made her last years comfortable and safe.I am at peace, my souls at rest. There is no need for tears, For with your love Iwas so blessed for all these many years. Author Unknown. Carolyn Hudnell To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Hudnell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Burnout among problems plaguing EMS department Fatal fight case resolved with plea to misdemeanor assault Guest Commentary - Jon Rose New Marshfield annual Memorial Day parade, service set for Monday Hiker who died at nature preserve identified Trending Recipes
