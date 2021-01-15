NEW MARSHFIELD – Carolyn Matheny, 86, of New Marshfield, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus. She was born Aug. 13, 1934 in Carbondale, OH to the late Dwight Clark and Lena Goff Clark Parmiter.
Carolyn graduated from Waterloo High School and worked for a time at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton. She also worked at McBee Company in Athens and at the Athens County Board of Elections.
She attended Christ Community Wesleyan Church and enjoyed working cross word puzzles. Her great joy was raising her four children.
Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Teresa (Kenny) Keirns; three sons, David (Renee) Matheny, Dennis Matheny of New Marshfield and Curtis Matheny of Racine, OH. Also surviving are her beloved grandchildren; Jennifer (Tim) Cronk of Piketon, Jeffery (Kesheia) Matheny of Kermit, WV, Evan (Erica) Matheny of Albany, OH, and Madison Matheny of Albany; great-grandchildren, Timmy, Garrett, Preston, Sadie, Elyssa, and Ean, and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan Matheny in 2003; and her brother and sister-in-law, Gene and June Clark.
Visitation will be Sunday, 6-8 p.m. at Jagers and Sons Funeral Home, Athens. A graveside service will be held Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the New Marshfield Cemetery. Pastor Steve Warner will officiate. Due to the COVID-19 19 Pandemic, those attending are requested to wear a face covering and observe social distancing. Please share a memory, a note of condolence, or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
