The Plains - Carolyn S. Waller, 82 of The Plains, passed away Monday January 23, 2023, at the Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. Born May 8, 1940, in Glouster, she was the daughter of the late F.P. and Edna Byers Conway. She was a 1958 graduate of Glouster High School. She graduated from the Holzer Hospital School of Nursing in 1961 and the School of Business in Bowling Green, KY in 1982. Carolyn was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ and was an avid Vince Gill and Dallas Cowboys fan.
She is survived by a son, Kevin L. (Shyanne) Waller of Albany; grandsons, Isaac and Samuel Waller of Albany; a brother, Paul A. (Renate) Conway of Choctaw, OK; and a sister, Beverly McCoy of Glouster.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Larry L. Conway; a special aunt, Wanda Byers Boyer; and her lifelong friend, Barbara Cline.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday January 27, 2023 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Brett Core officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Contributions in Carolyn's memory may be made to the Alexander Spartan Athletic Club, PO Box 252, Albany, Ohio 45710. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Carolyn Waller
