Carolyn Waller

The Plains - Carolyn S. Waller, 82 of The Plains, passed away Monday January 23, 2023, at the Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. Born May 8, 1940, in Glouster, she was the daughter of the late F.P. and Edna Byers Conway. She was a 1958 graduate of Glouster High School. She graduated from the Holzer Hospital School of Nursing in 1961 and the School of Business in Bowling Green, KY in 1982. Carolyn was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ and was an avid Vince Gill and Dallas Cowboys fan.

