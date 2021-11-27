Carolyn Wemer

Millfield - Carolyn Sue Wemer, 79 of Millfield passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital, Athens. Born Feb. 5, 1942, in Athens County, she was the daughter of the late Harmon and Garnet McLaughlin Keirns. She retired from Ohio University. Carolyn enjoyed reading and living and working on the family farm.
She is survived by her children, Kim (Pete) Russell, Terry Wemer, and Tanya (Brian) Johnson; sisters, Norma (Don) Copeland and Ada (Harold) Pratt; brothers-in-law, Jerry (Linda) Wemer, and Colin (Nancy) Wemer; sister-in-law, Brenda VanGundy; six grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; and two step-great-great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger L. Wemer Sr.; a son, Roger L. "Buster" Wemer Jr.; grandson, David M. Holmes Jr.; a brother and sister-in-law, Gene and Sandy Keirns; twin brother, Carol Keirns; brothers-in-law, Gail Wemer and Gerald VanGundy; and two step-great-grandchildren.
Carolyn's wishes were to be cremated and there will be no services observed. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
