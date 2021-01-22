ALBANY – Carrie M. Bolin, 94, Albany, passed away Thursday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Newtown, OH.

Born March 9, 1926, in Racine, OH, she was the daughter the late Jesse C. and Celesta C. Dailey Pickens. She was retired from the former Athens Mental Health Center.

Carrie is survived by children Roger L. (Jackie) Starcher of Racine, Judy A. Kautz of Cincinnati, and Terry L. (Evelyn) Starcher of Albany; eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Bolin; a son, David E. Starcher; and a brother, Nathan Pickens.

Services will be Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home with Pastor Rob Clark officiating. Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m., prior to services. Burial will be in Wells Cemetery.

Due to the COVID-19 Virus facial covering and social distancing are required if attending services.

