Carrie M. Johnson, age 57, of New Marshfield, Ohio, passed away Feb. 14, 2020 at Grant Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.
Carrie was born Aug. 15, 1962 in Nelsonville, Ohio to Jack Whitmore and Lola (Guess) Whitmore.
Surviving are her husband, Fred Johnson; mother, Lola Whitmore of Carbon Hill; brother, Chris ( Loretta) Whitmore Of Carbon Hill; sisters, Connie Hall Of Carbon Hill and Cindy Howard Of Carbon Hill; and several neices and nephews.
Carrie was preceded in death by her father Jack Whitmore; and sister Cathy Whitmore.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at, www.brownfuneralservice.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.